Basicity of Aromatic Heterocycles Practice Problems
Explain why the double-bonded nitrogen in indazole accepts a proton more readily than the other nitrogen.
Determine if each nitrogen atom in the following heterocycle compounds is weakly or strongly basic based on the availability of its non-bonding electron pair.
Determine if each nitrogen atom in the following heterocycle compounds is weakly or strongly basic based on the availability of its non-bonding electron pair.
Urocanic acid is an intermediate in the catabolism of histidine.
(a) Determine which nitrogen of urocanic acid is basic and which one is not.
(b) Using resonance forms, show how the protonated form of urocanic acid is a particularly stable cation.
(c) Draw the structures of urocanic acid showing protonation at the basic nitrogen and then deprotonation of the other nitrogen.