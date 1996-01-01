Entropy Practice Problems
At room temperature the reaction between propene (CH2=CH−CH3) and hydrogen gas (H2) to form propane (CH3−CH2−CH3) goes to completion when a platinum catalyst is present in the reaction mixture.
Determine the signs of ΔH° and ΔS° for this addition reaction based on the information given above.
Explain these signs in terms of freedom of motion and bonding.
CH2=CH−CH3 + H2 (Pt catalyst) → CH3−CH2−CH3
The dehydrogenation of ethane (CH3−CH3) to ethene (CH2=CH2) has ΔH° = +136 kJ/mol (+32.5 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +120 J/kelvin-mol (+28.7 cal/kelvin-mol). Calculate the value of ΔG° for the reaction at room temperature. Is the reaction favored or disfavored?
Provide the temperature at which any value of the entropy change of a process becomes negligible in determining its spontaneity.
The hydrogenation of 2-butene to produce butane is shown below:
In terms of entropy, is the reaction favored or disfavored?
Predict the entropy change (ΔS > 0, ΔS = 0, or ΔS < 0) of the following elimination step:
Determine the value of the entropy change ((ΔS > 0, ΔS = 0, or ΔS < 0) in the following reaction:
From the given reactions, determine which one has a greater ∆S°. Also, is the value positive or negative?
In which of the following reactions will ∆S° be the greatest and positive? Assume that all the species are gases.
Identify whether the standard entropy change, ΔS°, is positive, negative, zero, or impossible to predict for the reaction below: