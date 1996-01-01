Entropy Practice Problems

At room temperature the reaction between propene (CH 2 =CH−CH 3 ) and hydrogen gas (H 2 ) to form propane (CH 3 −CH 2 −CH 3 ) goes to completion when a platinum catalyst is present in the reaction mixture.

Determine the signs of ΔH° and ΔS° for this addition reaction based on the information given above.

Explain these signs in terms of freedom of motion and bonding.

CH 2 =CH−CH 3 + H 2 (Pt catalyst) → CH 3 −CH 2 −CH 3