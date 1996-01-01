Acid-Catalyzed Hydration Practice Problems
Consider the given arrow-pushing mechanism for the reaction of an alkene with H 2O and H2SO4.
Does the mechanism show the formation of all the possible products, as well as stereoisomers and regioisomers, if applicable?
Provide the alkene that, under conditions of acid-catalyzed hydration, would yield the following alcohol.
The acid-catalyzed hydration of three isomers of C 9H16, an alkene, produces 1,3,3-trimethylcyclohexan-1-ol. Draw the isomers.
In contrast to hydroboration-oxidation, acid-catalyzed hydration of alkenes is not stereospecific. Provide two reasons why.
If the synthesis of an alkene from an alcohol by acid-catalyzed dehydration is a reversible mechanism, what is the possible mechanism for the synthesis of an alcohol from an alkene shown below?
What are the products of the reaction of the alkene molecule shown below with H 2SO4 and H2O?
What are the products formed from the reaction of the alkene molecule given below with H 2O?
Draw the products formed from the reaction of the given compound with NaOH and H 2O.
Determine the product(s) formed when the following molecule reacts with H 2SO4 and H2O.
What are the products formed when the alkene shown below reacts with H 2SO4 and H2O?
Determine the product(s) formed when the following molecule reacts with H 2SO4 and H2O.
What are the products formed when the alkene given below reacts with H 2SO4 and H2O?
Provide the reaction sequence of how 2,2-dimethylcyclohexanol can be prepared from 3,3-dimethylcyclohex-1-ene.
Determine the major product formed in the acid-catalyzed hydration of 4-methylpent-2-ene.
Determine the major product formed in the acid-catalyzed hydration of the given compound.
In the reaction illustrated below, the intermediate generated after the electrophilic addition to the alkene can react with two nucleophiles present in the solution. Predict the major product in this reaction.
Write the products formed in the reaction given below. Indicate which stereoisomers are formed, if possible.
Determine the products that were formed in the reaction shown below. If possible, indicate the stereochemistry of the products.
Determine the expected product of the reaction of (E)-but-2-enoic acid and H2O in presence of H2SO4 as a catalyst.
I. Write the products formed in the reaction of (E)-pent-2-ene and (Z)-pent-2-ene with H2O in the presence of H2SO4. Indicate which stereoisomers are formed, if possible.
II. State whether the two alkenes form the same or different products.
The unreacted alkene in the following compound retained the deuterium atoms after it was hydrated in the presence of acid. Which of the following claims regarding the mechanism for the hydration process is/are true?
Given below are the second-order rate constants (in units of M-1s-1) for the acid-catalyzed hydration of the four alkenes at 25°C. Identify the correct order of the rates of hydration starting with the alkene that reacts the fastest.
Predict the identity of the major product of the following reaction and provide the structure of its intermediate.