Condensed Structural Formula Practice Problems
Convert the condensed formula to the line-angle structures for the following organic compounds.
a. (CH3)3CCHO
b. CH3COCH2COOH
Show how to draw line-angle structures corresponding to the following condensed formula.
(a) CH3CH2CH2CONH2
(b) CH3COCH3
Draw a skeletal structure corresponding to each of the following condensed structures.
a. CH3CH2CH(CH3)CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
b. (CH3)3COC(CH3)3
c. (CH3)2CHOH
a. Draw the condensed formula of all alkenes with molecular formula C5H10, and assign systematic names to each. (ignore stereoisomers)
b. Identify the alkenes which can show E and Z isomerism.
c. Identify the most stable and the least stable alkene among them.
Draw the non-bonding electron pairs missing from the condensed structures of the following compounds.
(i) CH3CH2CH2NH2
(ii) CH3CH2NHCH2CH3
(iii) CH3CH2CH2OH
Draw the appropriate condensed structure of a hydrocarbon that contains
(i) two carbons with sp3 hybridization.
(ii) two carbons with sp3 hybridization and two carbons with sp2 hybridization.
(iii) three carbons with sp3 hybridization and two carbons with sp hybridization.
Write the appropriate condensed structures for the compounds given below.
(i) 1-hexyne
(ii) 5-methyl-3-octyne
Write the appropriate condensed structures for the compounds given below.
(i) ethoxyethyne
(ii) ethyl-n-propylacetylene