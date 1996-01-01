Drawing Newman Projections Practice Problems
Use the appropriate Newman projection for 2-methylbutane about the C2-C3 bond to write the most stable conformer for 2-methylbutane.
Use the appropriate Newman projection for 3-methylhexane about the C3-C4 bond to write the most stable conformer for 3-methylhexane.
Write the appropriate Newman projection that corresponds to the following molecule, viewed from the direction of the arrow.
Provide the Newman projection that would be obtained by looking down the indicated bond in the given direction for the provided structure. Imagine yourself positioned as the eyeball, looking at the bond.
Based on the provided Newman projection, depict the molecule in its line-angle drawing while including all hydrogens and substituents. Ensure that the use of wedges and dashes indicates whether a substituent is projecting out of or receding into the plane of the page. In this structure, note that carbon b is positioned behind carbon a.
Based on the given Newman projection, draw the molecule in its skeletal structure while including all hydrogens and substituents. Ensure that the use of wedges and dashes indicates whether a substituent is projecting out of or receding into the plane of the page. In this structure, note that carbon b is positioned behind carbon a.
Complete the Newman projection based on the initial Newman projection provided and the direction and degree of rotation specified.
Draw the complete Newman projection based on the initial Newman projection provided and the direction and degree of rotation specified.
Complete the resulting Newman projection using the initial Newman projection and the indicated angle and direction of rotation.
Draw the resulting Newman projection based on the initial Newman projection provided and the indicated direction and degree of rotation.
Provide the Newman projection that would be observed by looking down the specified bond in the indicated direction, considering the given structures. Imagine yourself as the viewer, positioned as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond.
Draw the Newman projection that would be observed by looking down the specified bond in the indicated direction, considering the given structures. Imagine yourself as the viewer, positioned as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond.
Draw the Newman projection that would be observed by looking down the specified bond in the indicated direction, considering the given structures. Imagine yourself as the viewer, positioned as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond.
Determine the more stable of the given conformation pair. If the number of their gauche interactions is the same, select the one with the interaction between smaller groups.
Which is the more stable conformation from the given pair? In the case that both have equal gauche interactions, select the one with the interaction between smaller groups.
Two conformers can be drawn for the trans isomer of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexane.
(i) Draw Newman projections of the two conformers.
(ii) Which conformer is present in greatest concentration at equilibrium?
(i) Draw the Newman projection of the most stable conformer obtained by rotation about the C3−C4 bond of 2,5-dimethylhexane.
(ii) Draw the Newman projection of the least stable conformer obtained by rotation about the C3−C4 bond of 2,5-dimethylhexane.
For rotation about the C3−C4 bond of hexane through 360º, draw an appropriate potential-energy diagram. You should start the diagram with the least stable conformer.
(i) Excluding the C3−C4 bond of 2,5-dimethylhexane, about which other C−C bonds can rotation take place?
(ii) Determine the number of the C−C bonds in 2,5-dimethylhexane that have equally stable staggered conformers.
Convert each of the following Newman projections to the corresponding line-angle formula. Determine the appropriate IUPAC name for each formula.
Draw the Newman projection for the chair form of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane around the bond between carbon 1 and carbon 6. Keeping both methyl groups in equatorial positions, show that these methyl groups are anti to carbon 5.
Determine structures that correspond to the same compound. Also identify structures that correspond to different compounds.
