Allylic Bromination Practice Problems
Determine the reagents and conditions necessary for the reaction that would produce the following bromoalkane.
What brominated product(s) are formed in the allylic bromination reaction given below? (Do not include stereoisomers)
What brominated product(s) are formed in the allylic bromination reaction shown below?
Which two different alkenes would undergo allylic bromination with NBS to produce the following product?
What reagent is required for the bromination of cyclopentene at the allylic position?
Identify the position in the given radical where the new C—Br bond is most likely to form during the second propagation step of the free radical bromination using NBS.
Identify the position in the given radical where the new C—Br bond is most likely to form during the second propagation step of the allylic bromination using NBS.
Determine the number of allylic bromoalkenes formed in the following reaction. Include stereoisomers.
Draw the major product(s) of the reaction given below. Do not include stereoisomers.
Predict the product of the reaction given below. Include stereochemistry where applicable.
Determine the number of allylic bromoalkenes obtained in the following reaction. Include stereoisomers.
Predict the product of the reaction given below. Include stereochemistry where applicable.
Predict the product of the reaction given below. Include stereochemistry where applicable.
Show how you can synthesize 3-bromo-2-methylbut-1-ene using 2-methylbut-1-ene as starting material. If the product contains a stereocenter, assume that the final product is part of a racemic mixture.
The reaction of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene with NBS under UV light produces a mixture of two products.
However, the reaction of cyclopentene with NBS only produces one product despite the generation of a resonance-stabilized radical. Explain why this reaction does not yield a second product.
Draw the structures of all expected products of the following reaction:
Ignore stereochemistry.
Draw a mechanism for this reaction that accounts for the formation of these products.