Sigma and Pi Bonds Practice Problems
To create four pi bonds, octa−1,3,5,7−tetraene uses eight p orbitals that contain one electron each. Determine the total number of molecular orbitals made by the eight p orbitals.
Explain why the S−H bond in ethanethiol is longer than the O−H bond in ethanol if the S and O in the mentioned compounds are both sp3 hybridized.
Consider the partial structure below wherein the σ bonds are shown:
Provide the complete structure by adding one π bond, and indicate the orientation of the p orbitals used (x, y, or z-axis).
The oxygen-hydrogen bond in water is formed by the overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital. Why is this bond stronger than the bond that would be formed by the overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital?
Determine the number of s bond orbitals that can overlap with the empty p orbitals in the given compound.
Determine whether the σ bond or the π bond has the more effective orbital overlap in a carbon—carbon double bond.
Predict which of the following bonds will be longer and which will be stronger.
- C—F or C—Br
Determine which of the following bonds will be longer and which will be stronger.
- C—Cl or C—I