Formal Charges Practice Problems
Determine the Lewis structure of NH2Br and calculate the formal charge of each atom to ensure the accuracy of the structure.
What is the Lewis structure of SiCl4? Calculate each atom's formal charge to ensure the structure's accuracy.
Illustrate the Lewis structure of BF4− and calculate the formal charge of each atom.
Draw the Lewis structure of NBr4+ and confirm the structure using the formal charge of each atom.
What is the formal charge on the atoms in the given molecules (excluding hydrogen atoms)? Employ the arrow-pushing formalism to move an electron pair from the previously charged atom, showing it as shared electrons between them. The arrow must illustrate the conversion of the molecule on the left into the molecule on the right.
Illustrate an improved Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges by shifting an electron pair.
Improve the given Lewis structure by shifting an electron pair as to minimize the formal charges.
The number of lone pairs can be predicted by utilizing the formal charge of an atom. By considering the formal charge or the absence of the charge on each atom, fill in electron pairs on the atom that needed it.
The number of lone pairs can be predicted using an atom's formal charge. By looking at the formal charges or the absence of the charge on each atom, fill in electron pairs on the atom that needed it.
Using the formal charge as a reference, find out the number of unpaired or non-bonding electrons on the marked atom.
By examining the potential maps for NH3, NH4+, and NH2−, we can see that an atom with a formal charge does not always have a higher or lower electron density than the atoms in the molecule with no formal charges.
(i) Which atom carries the formal negative charge in NH2−?
(ii) Which atom has the greater electron density in NH2−?
(i) Which atom carries the formal positive charge in NH4+?
(i) Which atom carries the formal positive charge in NH4+?
(ii) Which atom has the least electron density in NH4+?