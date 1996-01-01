Ionization of Aromatics Practice Problems
Identify each of the structures shown below as nonaromatic, antiaromatic, or aromatic. Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
In comparison to simple alkyl cation intermediates, benzylic cations are more stable. Draw resonance forms to show the delocalization (over four carbon atoms) of the positive charge of the following benzyl cation.
In comparison to simple alkyl radical intermediates, benzylic radicals are more stable. Draw resonance forms to show the delocalization (over four carbon atoms) of the unpaired electron of the following benzyl radical.
In comparison to simple alkyl anion intermediates, benzylic anions are more stable. Draw resonance forms to show the delocalization (over four carbon atoms) of the negative charge of the following benzyl anion.
Benzylic cations, anions,and radicals are all more stable compared to simple alkyl intermediates.
2-bromotoluene reacts with bromine in the presence of light to give a benzyl bromide derivative. Propose a plausible mechanism for this reaction.
Benzylic cations, anions, and radicals are all more stable compared to simple alkyl intermediates.
Which of the following reactions will give the better yield and have the faster rate? Explain your answer using a drawing of the transition state.