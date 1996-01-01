4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Chair Flip Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following chair conformation, draw the flipped chair conformation by placing the substituents in their appropriate positions. (Note that only the axial and equatorial positions change, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached remains the same.)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the error in the flipped chair conformation on the right considering the original chair conformation shown on the left. Note that the viewing angle does not change in this comparison.