Hydrogenation Practice Problems
Determine the product obtained when the given molecule is reacted with H 2 over Pd-C. Make sure to mention the relative stereochemistry. Any racemic mixtures should be shown by drawing both enantiomers.
Chemists use deuterium to better understand the details of reaction mechanisms because deuterium behaves like hydrogen in chemical reactions but is detected differently. Deuterium is added by replacing H2 with D2 in the hydrogenation reaction. Determine the expected product of the reaction between the given alkene and D2 and Pd-C. Showing all diastereomers is not necessary.
Explain why it is not possible to synthesize trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane using the hydrogenation of 1,2-diethylcyclohex-1-ene.
What is (are) the product(s) formed when the given alkene undergoes a Pd/C-catalyzed reaction with H 2?
Determine the product(s) formed when the given compound is subjected to a Pd/C-catalyzed reaction with D 2.
What is(are) the product(s) formed when the given alkene compound undergoes a Pd/C-catalyzed reaction with H2?
Determine the product(s) formed when the given alkene compound undergoes Pd/C-catalyzed reaction with D 2.
Draw the structures of the products formed in the reaction of 1-ethylcyclopent-1-ene with the following reagents. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
- H2, Pd/C
Draw the products obtained from the following reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
- (E)-3,4-dibromohex-3-ene + H2, Pd/C
Identify the stereoisomer of 2,3-dibromobut-2-ene which produces (2S,3S)-2,3-dibromobutane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromobutane upon hydrogenation using H2 with palladium over carbon.
Using acetylene as the starting material, show the synthesis of 6,6-dimethyl-1-heptyn-3-ol.
Indicate how the following product can be synthesized using the provided starting material, any required inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than three carbon atoms:
- (Z)-3,4-dibromohex-3-ene + H2, Pd/C
For each of the following reactions, determine the major products. Include stereochemistry in your answer.
(i) pent-1-ene + H2/Pt
(ii) cis-pent-2-ene + H2/Ni
