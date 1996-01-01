27. Transition Metals
Suzuki Reaction Practice Problems
27. Transition Metals
Suzuki Reaction Practice Problems
10 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how the Suzuki reaction can be used for the synthesis of the compound shown below.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using ethynylcyclopentane as the starting material and any additional reagent required, provide the synthesis of the following compound.
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the aryl halide that can be used to prepare the compound below, using the given alkenyl organoboron compound.
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the structure of the expected product of the Suzuki coupling reaction shown below.