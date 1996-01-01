Mass Spect:Fragmentation Practice Problems

A graduate student was studying nucleophilic addition reactions of ketones. To start with, she added ethyl iodide to a flask containing anhydrous ether and chunks of magnesium metal. The result was an exothermic reaction and the ether in the flask started boiling. After the ether stopped boiling, she added 2-butanone to the flask and the ether started boiling again, indicating another exothermic reaction. After the reaction mixture cooled down, she added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the aqueous and ether layers. She evaporated the ether layer and purified the obtained product. GC-MS analysis of the purified product shows the presence of a major product with a few impurities. Explain why the molecular ion peak is not visible in the spectrum and determine which ions are likely to be present in the spectrum.



