1H NMR:Spin-Splitting (N + 1) Rule Practice Problems
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for the reaction of the given alkene with the Simmons-Smith reagent.
The following figure shows that proton H a will appear as a doublet in the 1H NMR spectrum based on the ratio of possible spin arrangements of Ha and Hb. How would Hb appear in the spectrum?
Use the letters a, b, c, and so on to designate each set of chemically equivalent protons, starting with the lowest chemical shift in the 1H NMR spectrum. Include the multiplicity of each signal.
Simmons–Smith reagent (ICH2ZnI) is a better reagent than diazomethane to convert a carbon-carbon double bond to a cyclopropane ring. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
Determine the splitting patterns in the 1H NMR spectra for the molecule given below:
Determine the splitting patterns in the 1H NMR spectra for the molecule given below:
Explain why the cis and trans isomers of the given alkene show no coupling between the a and c, as well as between the b and c protons.