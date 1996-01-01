Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers Practice Problems
Draw three stereoisomers for cyclohepta-1,4-diene. Although cyclohepta-1,4-diene should have four stereoisomers, it only has three stereoisomers. Explain why is it so.
When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-yne is reacted with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane is obtained as the product of the reaction.
(i) What is the relationship between the (R) or (S) designation with the sign of an optical rotation?
(ii) Is it possible to predict the sign of the rotation of the reactant or product based on information of (R) or (S) designation alone?
Is it possible to separate the following pair of compounds by distillation or recrystallization? Explain.
For the following compound:
(i) write the structure of all the stereoisomers and label each of them as achiral or chiral.
(ii) identify the relationships between the stereoisomers.
To show that the following two compounds are not enantiomers, write the structures of the mirror images of each compound and name them appropriately.
(2S,3S)-dibromopentane and (2S,3R)-dibromopentane.
Is it possible to separate these compounds by distillation or recrystallization? Explain your answer.
Determine the relationship between the two compounds in each of the following pairs of compounds. Use models if necessary.
Determine the relationship between the two compounds in each of the following pairs of compounds. Use models if necessary.
Determine the relationship between the two compounds in each of the following pairs of compounds. Use models if necessary.
(i) (2R,3S)-2,3-dichlorohexane and (2S,3R)-2,3-dichlorohexane; (ii) (2R,3S)-dichlorohexane and (2R,3R)-dichlorohexane.
For (2R,3S)-2,3-dichlorohexane and (1R,2R)-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane:
(1) Write the corresponding three-dimensional structures.
(2) Mark each chiral center in both molecules with a star (*).
(3) Show any planes of symmetry.
(4) draw any enantiomer.
(5) draw any diastereomers.
(6) classify each structure as achiral or chiral.
(i) Write a three-dimensional structure for bromocyclohexane and cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane. Star all asymmetric carbons in the structure you draw.
(ii) Draw the mirror image for each three-dimensional structure, and state whether the mirror images and the structures you drew in part (i) are enantiomers or identical molecules.
(i) Write a three-dimensional structure for leucine and 1-chloro-2-methylbutane. Star all asymmetric carbons in the structure you draw.
(ii) Draw the mirror image for each three-dimensional structure, and state whether the mirror images and the structures you drew in part (i) are enantiomers or identical molecules.
For each stereocenter in the following structures:
(i) Draw the structure you get when you interchange two of the groups on the stereocenter.
(ii) Identify the relationship between the original compound and the new compound.
(i) Predict the identity of products obtained in the reaction between fructose and HCN. (ii) Are these products enantiomers or diastereomers? How can you separate them? (iii) Are the products optically active? Explain your answer.
Write the structure: (i) the C2 epimer of D-glucose, (ii) the C3 epimer of D-galactose.
(i) Write a three-dimensional structure for 2-chloropentane and 3-chloropentane. Star all asymmetric carbons in the structure you draw.
(ii) Draw the mirror image for each three-dimensional structure, and state whether the mirror images and the structures you drew in part (i) are enantiomers or identical molecules.
Write the structures of the mirror images of D-galactose and D-mannose. Do you think D-galactose and D-mannose are chiral and optically active?
The following are two different cis isomers for the compound 1−methyl−3−isopropylcycloheptane.
Determine the relationship between these cis isomers.
The figure below shows a cis isomer and a trans isomer for compound 1−methyl−2−isopropylcyclobutane.
Identify the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer.
Find the number of all possible stereoisomers of the following tetracyclic molecule.
Determine the number of stereoisomers possible for (a) 4-ethyl-7-methylnona-2,6-diene and (b) 6-bromo-8-methylnona-2,4,7-triene.
Natural products are organic molecules generated by living organisms. Docetaxel, an example of these compounds, is used in treating cancer. It is isolated from the European yew tree needles. Using its structure below, predict how many stereoisomers are possible for docetaxel.
Provide the enantiomer for the chiral molecule shown below using the following methods: (i) draw the non-superimposable mirror image of the molecule and (ii) swap the spatial orientation of the groups at each chiral center. Are the structures obtained from (i) and (ii) identical?
Please consider the chiral molecule shown below.
(a) Draw the non-superimposable mirror image of the molecule to obtain its enantiomer.
(b) Interchange the spatial orientation of the groups at each chiral center to obtain another enantiomer.
(c) Compare the structures obtained in (a) and (b) to determine if they are identical.
Amphetamine is an FDA-approved drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
a. How many stereoisomers does amphetamine have?
b. What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the stereoisomer shown here?
How many compounds would there be, of an alkyne with a molecular formula C6H10, including stereoisomers
Draw the structures of all the stereoisomers possible for the compounds given below.
a. 2,3-dibromobutane
b. 1,2-dibromocyclopentane
For each of the following, draw all possible stereoisomers. Highlight compounds that have no stereoisomers.
a. 1,2-dibromocyclobutane
b. 4-amino-pentan-2-ol
Draw all the stereoisomers of valine. Identify the enantiomers and diastereomers among them.
Draw all the possible stereoisomers for the compound given below.
2-chlorocyclopentan-1-amine
Draw the nine stereoisomers of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexabromocyclohexane. Use wedges and dashes in your drawings.
Shown in the figure below is the chemical structure of a derivative of Bryostatin 1. (i): How many chiral centers are in this molecule? (ii): Using the number of chiral centers from part (i), calculate the number of possible stereoisomers at these chiral centers. (Ignore stereoisomers at double bonds)