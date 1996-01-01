Aromatic Hydrocarbons Practice Problems
Determine whether the ion given below is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. If the ion is aromatic/antiaromatic, calculate the n in the Hückel's/Breslow's rule. If it is nonaromatic, justify your answer using the rules of aromaticity.
Is the anion below nonaromatic, antiaromatic, or aromatic? If it is aromatic, what is its n in Hückel's rule? If not, explain the aromaticity rule it breaks.
Determine if the cation below is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. If it is aromatic, determine its n in Hückel's rule. If not, explain how it breaks the aromaticity rule.
Is the given molecule antiaromatic, aromatic, or nonaromatic? If it is aromatic, what is its n in Hückel's rule? If not, why does it break the aromaticity rule?
Explain why the ketal shown below does not undergo the mechanism of acid-catalyzed ketal hydrolysis. (Hint: Write the reaction mechanism like the reaction would occur and analyze the intermediates formed.)
Which resonance structure contributes more to the resonance hybrid of 7-(cyclohexa-2,5-dien-1-ylidene)cyclohepta-1,3,5-triene, A or B?
Draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for cyclopentadienyl cation, show the distribution of pi electrons, and determine whether it is aromatic or not.
Draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for cyclopentadienyl anion, show the distribution of pi electrons, and determine whether it is aromatic or not.
Identify each of the compounds shown below as nonaromatic, antiaromatic, or aromatic. Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
