24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid) Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following pairs of aldohexoses produces identical aldaric acids when oxidized?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the products expected from the nitric acid oxidation of the following monosaccharides.
a. D-glucose
b. D-talose
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
D-Allose and D-altrose are kept in two unlabeled bottles A and B. To identify them, both of these are treated with nitric acid. The component of bottle A gives an optically inactive aldaric acid, while the component of bottle B gives an optically active aldaric acid. Identify which bottle contains D-allose and which one contains D-altrose.