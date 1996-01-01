Condensation Reactions Practice Problems
Perkin reaction is the condensation of an aromatic aldehyde and acetic anhydride. It is analogous to aldol and Claisen condensations. Draw the major product of the following Perkin condensation.
In the Mannich reaction, a tertiary amine is attached via one of it is R (-N-CH2-) groups to the α-carbon of a ketone. For the following reaction, draw the mechanism.
Why do the nitro groups in the intermediate in the reaction below alter the relative leaving inclinations of the carboxy and 2,3-dinitrophenoxy groups?
The nitro group makes:
Determine the product formed in a reaction between propanamide and OH-. Hint: pKa(NH3) = 38.0, and pKa(H2O) = 15.7.
What would be the product of the acyl substitution reaction in which a weaker base than the substituent linked to the acyl group is used?
If the base is stronger than the substituent linked to the acyl group in the tetrahedral intermediate, determine the product of an acyl substitution reaction.
Given below is the table with the pKa values of the conjugate acids of several leaving groups. Based on the table, predict the product of the following reaction.
Using the pKa values provided in the table below, predict the product of the following reaction.
Which neutral nucleophile, starting with propionyl bromide, would you utilize to produce the following compound?
Which neutral nucleophile would be required to synthesize the compound given below if the starting material is propionyl bromide?
If propionyl bromide is chosen as the starting material, determine the neutral nucleophile needed to produce the following compound.
Determine the neutral nucleophile needed to produce the given compound from propionyl bromide.
Illustrate the mechanism of the reaction between acetamide and methanol in an acid-catalyzed reaction to form an ester.
Which of these reactions involves the loss of the carboxylate anion from the tetrahedral intermediate without deprotonation prior to the elimination step? Explain.
Suggest a suitable mechanism for the reaction between glutaric acid and ethanoic anhydride to form glutaric anhydride at a neutral pH.
What is the product formed in a reaction between 4-methylbenzoyl chloride and sodium hydroxide?
Which substances are produced when 4-methylbenzoyl chloride reacts with cyclopentanol?
Determine the product for the reaction of 4-methylbenzoyl chloride with isobutyl alcohol.
What is the product formed when 4-methylbenzoyl chloride reacts with sodium acetate?
Determine the product(s) formed in the given reaction at neutral pH.
glutaric acid + propionyl chloride (2 eq.)
What would be the product(s) formed in the given reaction?
isopropyl carbamate + ethylamine
An aldolase and its substrate form an imine, which could be predicted by labeling the d-galactose-1,6-bisphosphate at the C-2 position with 14C as the substrate. As a result of the reduction of NaBH4, a radioactive product was obtained and isolated to hydrolyze in the acidic solution. Draw the final product after hydrolysis.
Show how the following conversion can be accomplished using any necessary reagents.
Is the following statement correct or incorrect?
People with type O blood can receive blood from anyone, but they cannot donate blood to everyone because this blood type lacks a specific sugar component.
Is the following statement correct or incorrect?
People with type AB blood can receive type A blood and donate type B blood.
Provide a method to produce the following compound, starting from a molecule containing four carbons.