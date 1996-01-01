Ether Cleavage Practice Problems
Consider the following ether cleavage reaction in which the two C—O bonds of the ether are labeled with 1 and 2:
Illustrate an arrow-pushing formalism that rationalizes the formation of the two haloalkanes and water. Determine and explain which C―O bond will break first.
Given the ether cleavage reaction below:
Determine the haloalkane and the alcohol that will be produced in this reaction. Consider carefully which carbon-oxygen bond would be broken to form the halide.
What major products are produced when one equivalent of HBr is heated with each of the following ethers?
What major products are produced when one equivalent of HBr is heated with the following ether?
True or False. As strong nucleophiles, HCl and HF are unable to cleave ethers in an SN2 reaction.
Consider the following compound:
When treated with HBr, this compound undergoes cleavage to form 5-bromo-5-methylhexan-1-ol. Write a plausible mechanism for this reaction.
Show the products expected from the reactions given below.
a. methoxycyclopentane + excess of HBr →
b. isopropoxybenzene + excess of HBr →
c. tetrahydrofuran + excess of HI →
Give the equations for the following reactions:
a. Formation of proline benzyl ester
b. It's hydrogenolysis