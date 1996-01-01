Silyl Ether Protecting Groups Practice Problems
Show which bonds are broken and which bonds are formed during the following reaction. Also, indicate whether each of these bonds is a σ bond or a π bond.
How would you synthesize the following compound using organic molecules with no more than three carbons? Hint: A protecting group will be required for the synthesis.
How would you synthesize the given compound using organic molecules with no more than three carbons and an alcohol-protecting group?
How would you synthesize the following compound using organic molecules with no more than four carbons and an alcohol-protecting group?
Show the steps required to prepare the following compound from the provided starting material. Hint: A protecting group is needed.
