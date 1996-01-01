Addition Reaction Practice Problems
Determine the product(s) formed by the reaction of the given alkene with (1) Hg(OAc)2, H2O, followed by (2) NaBH4.
The following acid-catalyzed reaction transforms grandisol into a bicyclic alcohol. Determine the mechanism for the reaction described.
We often repeat the same steps when performing synthetic analysis to produce the desired product. To see this in action, use the alkynide synthesis to determine how the following aldehyde is produced, starting with an organic molecule with three or fewer carbons.
Provide a synthetic scheme to form the product from the given starting molecule. Include a protecting group in the scheme.
Consider the following conversion of compound A to B:
What is the mechanism for the reverse reaction, which is the acid-catalyzed conversion of compound B to A? What makes this mechanism correct?
The given alkylation reaction of the acetylide would be unsuccessful and would only produce the original substrate. Explain why the reaction is unsuccessful.