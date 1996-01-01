18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism Practice Problems
8 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the major products of the reaction of benzene with (i) 4-methylbenzoyl chloride, AlCl3, (ii) 4-chloro-1,2-dimethylcyclopentane, AlCl3, and (iii) 1-chloro-1,4,4-trimethylcyclohexane, AlCl3? If no reaction occurs, write NR.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the acylium ion generated when benzene reacts with β-propiolactone in the presence of aluminum chloride.
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the major product when toluene reacts (only one time) with propanoyl chloride in presence of catalytic AlCl3?