Hybridization Practice Problems
What is the hybridization of nitrogen atoms in each of the two resonance forms of butyramide given below?
Draw the bonds between the given atoms using the orbital hybridization indicated.
C(sp2) with O(sp2)
Illustrate the overlap of the molecular orbitals in butane showing the hybridizations and shapes of all the carbon atoms. Also, label the σ bonds.
Another class of reactive intermediate is carbene. It is a neutral species where a carbon bears a lone pair of electrons.
For the given singlet carbene below, determine the hybridization and geometry of its central carbon.
Identify the hybridization (sp, sp2, or sp3) of the highlighted atoms in the given molecule below.
Examine the given Lewis structure of propan-1-ol.
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (except for hydrogen)?
Look at the Lewis structure of 3-butenal below.
Determine the hybridization of all the atoms (except for hydrogen).
The Lewis structure of 2,2-dichloropropane is given below. Predict the hybridization of all the atoms that are not hydrogen.
Examine the given Lewis structure of propan-1-ol.
If an atom is hybridized as sp², determine the number of sp²-hybridized orbitals utilized for bonding and the number of unhybridized p orbitals present.
A Lewis structure of 1-butene is given below. If there are sp² hybridized atoms, determine the number of sp²-hybridized orbitals used for bonding and the number of unhybridized p orbitals.
Determine the appropriate hybridization of every carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen atom in these chemical structures.
Determine the appropriate hybridization of all indicated atoms in the following organic compounds.
Determine the appropriate hybridization of all indicated atoms in the following organic compounds.
Identify the type of orbitals that overlap to create the sigma bond between the highlighted carbons in each of the following structures.
What orbital accommodates the non-bonding pair of electrons in each of the structures shown below?
What orbital accommodates the non-bonding pair of electrons in each of the structures shown below?
For the following compound:
(i) Draw the appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Identify the type of orbital used by every carbon to make chemical bonds and estimate the bond angles.
CBr4
Complete the blanks in each of these sentences with the appropriate number.
(i): __ s orbital, __ p orbital, and __ d orbital produce __ sp3d orbitals after hybridization.
(ii): __ s orbital __ p orbitals, and __ d orbitals produce __ sp3d2 orbitals after hybridization.
(iii): __ s orbital, __ p orbitals, and __ d orbitals produce __ sp3d3 orbitals after hybridization.