NMR Integration Practice Problems
Provide the integration for the 1H NMR signals expected for the hydrogens at the indicated carbons in the given compound. (Hint: Observe if there is symmetry in the structure.)
Give the integration for the 1H NMR signals associated with the hydrogens at the indicated carbons in the given compound. (Hint: Observe if there is symmetry in the structure.)
Give the integration for the 1H NMR signals expected for the hydrogens at the indicated carbons in the given compound. (Hint: Observe if there is symmetry in the structure.)
Give the predicted number of signals and the relative ratio of signal integrations for the molecule depicted below.
Structure identification becomes more efficient when one can identify the patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups. For the indicated alkyl group in the following molecule, draw the expected integration and multiplicity patterns. (Do not worry about the chemical shifts.)
Structure identification becomes more efficient when one can identify the patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups. For the indicated alkyl group in the following molecule, depict the expected integration and multiplicity patterns in the 1H NMR spectrum. (Do not worry about the chemical shifts.)
Explain how signal integration of the 1H NMR spectra will help identify the two compounds.
i) 1-bromoethane
ii) 1,1,2-tribromoethane
Suggest plausible mechanisms for proton exchanges between methanol molecules under the following conditions:
(i) acidic condition.
(ii) basic condition.