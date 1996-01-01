13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Nucleophilic Addition Practice Problems
Nucleophilic Addition Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the following species is a strong, intermediate, or weak nucleophile. Would this nucleophile add directly to a carbonyl or wait for the carbocation formation before adding to the carbonyl?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the below-given species is a strong, intermediate, or weak nucleophile. Would this nucleophile add directly to a carbonyl or wait for the carbocation formation before adding to the carbonyl?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nucleophilic addition can occur at carbon 2 or carbon 4 of the given α,β-unsaturated ketone. Explain why.