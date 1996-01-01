18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Diazo Retrosynthesis Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
When tert-pentylbenzene is converted to a phenol through the benzyne mechanism, two products are formed. Construct a sequence of steps involving a diazonium ion such that only one of the products is produced.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Synthesize the following compound using toluene and naphthol as the starting reagents. (Hint: Identify the substituents and the order in which they can be added to each reactant.)