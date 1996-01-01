SN2 Reaction Practice Problems
Does a more sterically hindered alkyl halide correspond to a slower or faster SN2 reaction rate?
Determine the products of the following reactions.
a. CH3Br + CH3CH2O−
b. CH3Br + HC≡C−
Determine the products of the following reactions.
a. CH3Br + CH3CH2N(CH3)2
b. CH3Br + CH3CH2S−
Determine which alkyl halide is more reactive with a certain nucleophile in an SN2 reaction.
Using (R)-1-deuterio-1-hexanol as the starting material, how could the following be produced?
(R)-1-deuterio-1-methoxyhexane
In an SN2 reaction, sort the given alkyl chlorides from most to least reactive: 1-chloro-3-methylhexane, 1-chloro-2-methylhexane, 2-chloro-2-methylhexane, and 1-chloroheptane.
In an SN2 reaction, determine which alkyl halide is more reactive in each pair of substrates.
For the reaction given below, provide a suitable mechanism that illustrates why the retention of the reactant's configuration at the chiral center is observed in the product.
For the SN2 reactions given below, draw the products formed between:
a. (5S)-5-chloro-2,3-dimethylheptane and hydroxide ion
b. 4-bromo-2,6-dimethylheptane and hydroxide ion
What are the structures of the products formed from the given SN2 reactions?
(a) 1-ethyl-3-iodocyclobutane and methoxide ion
(b) 1-chloro-4-isopropylcyclohexane and propoxide ion
The synthesis of 2,3-dihydrobenzo[b][1,4]dioxine-2,3-dicarboxylic acid is illustrated here:
Illustrate the mechanism and determine the intermediate (A).
(a) Illustrate the mechanism by which A is converted to B.
(b) Which is formed faster between A and B?
Which member in each of the given pairs of compounds will undergo SN2 at a faster rate?
Give the substitution products formed in each of the SN2 reactions given below.
a. CH3ONa + CH3Br →
b.
Determine the major substitution products formed in each of the reactions given below.
Which member in each of the given pairs of compounds is better at SN2 reactions?
(a) cyclopentyl iodide or 1-iodo-1-methylcyclopentane
(b) tert-butyl bromide or 2-methyl-1-bromopropane
Determine the major substitution products formed in the given reaction.
a. CH3C≡C:− Na+ + CH3CH2Br →
Give the major substitution products formed in the given reaction.
a. CH3Cl + KCN →
Provide the major substitution products formed in the given reaction.
a. 1-Bromobutane + KI →
Allyl chloride is an important industrial compound. Large quantities of allyl chloride are used to produce epichlorohydrin, a precursor to many epoxy resins. Allyl chloride reacts with many nucleophiles to give nucleophilic substitution reactions. An alkyl halide that is similar in structure to allyl chloride is propyl chloride. If both of these compounds react with sodium methoxide, which is less likely to be consumed first?