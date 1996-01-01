E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement Practice Problems
No E2 reaction is observed when the following stereoisomer of 2-bromo-1,3,4-trimethylcyclohexane is treated with sodium methoxide. Explain this observation.
Hint: Examine if there is any hydrogen trans to the leaving group; then see if the two can have a diaxial relationship.
For the following reaction, predict which elimination products will be formed. Identify the major product (if any).
cis-1-chloro-3-ethylcyclohexane + NaOC2H5 →
For the following reaction, predict which elimination products will be formed. Identify the major product (if any).
trans-1-chloro-3-ethylcyclohexane + NaOC2H5 →
The reaction of (2R,3S)-3-bromo-2,3-diphenylhexane with NaNH2 in liquid NH3 yields three products: Two cis-trans isomers (A) and a pure isomer (B) . Another substance, (2S,3S)-3-bromo-2,3-diphenylhexane, under the same conditions gives a different cis-trans mixture (C) and a pure isomer (D). Determine the structures of all these products and explain why the two reactants produce two different pure isomers (B and D).