5. Chirality
Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes Practice Problems
5. Chirality
Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following molecules:
a. cis-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane
b. 2-bromobutane
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the plane of symmetry. If there is no plane of symmetry, determine whether the molecule is chiral or achiral.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following molecules:
a. Ethane
b. cis-1,3-dimethylcyclopentane
c. trans-1,3-dichlorocyclohexane
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the plane of symmetry. Also, determine if each molecule is chiral or achiral.