R and S of Fischer Projections Practice Problems
Draw a Fischer projection for each of the following compounds and tag any asymmetric carbon with an asterisk (*). Keep the carbon chain vertical with carbon 1 at the top.
a. (R)-Butane-1,2-diol
b. (S)-2-Bromobutane
Draw Fischer projections for the following compounds and tag any asymmetric carbon with an asterisk (*). Keep the carbon chain vertical with carbon 1 at the top.
a. (S)-butane-1,3-diol
b. (R)-1,2-dibromopropane
For each of the following Fischer projections, identify and label the (R) or (S) configurations of asymmetric carbon atoms.
Determine the configuration (R or S) of the bottom chiral carbon in D-glucose and L-glucose
For each of the following structures, assign the configuration of each asymmetric carbon, determine the structure as chiral or achiral, show any plane of symmetry and label any meso structure.
Determine the absolute configuration of each of the chiral centers in the following structure.
Determine the configurations of the asymmetric centers within the two structures given below
Determine the absolute configuration of each of the chiral centers in the following structure.
