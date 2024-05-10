IR Spect:Drawing Spectra Practice Problems
Consider the IR spectrum shown below:
Determine the functional group found in the molecule if its chemical formula is C6H12O.
The following reaction shows the conversion of a diol to a ketone using sulfuric acid:
Was the reaction successful based on the IR spectrum of the product? If not, what compound was formed?
Determine the functional group present in a compound that has a chemical formula of C6H14O and an IR spectrum displayed below.
A researcher hypothesized that ambient heat from the environment would be sufficient to drive the nitrile hydrolysis reaction to the carboxylic acid. Was this hypothesis correct based on the IR spectrum of the resulting product?
Decanal is reduced to 1-decanol by using sodium borohydride. How does the IR spectrum shown below confirm the formation of the alcohol?
Consider the IR spectrum shown below:
Predict the functional group present in the compound if its molecular formula is C4H9NO.
Consider the following set of compounds.
Which of them is responsible for the IR spectrum given below?
Consider the set of compounds,
Which of these compounds is responsible for the following IR spectrum?
One of the compounds shown below is responsible for producing the given IR spectrum.
Identify the compound.
One of the compounds shown below is responsible for producing the given IR spectrum.
Identify the compound.