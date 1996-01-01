Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers Practice Problems
Identify the relationship between the compounds in each of the given pairs. Choose whether they are the same compounds, constitutional isomers, or not isomers.
a. BrCH=CHCH2CH3 and CH2=CHCH2CH2Br
b. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)4C
Identify if the given pair of molecules are constitutional isomers, stereoisomers, or identical.
Determine if the two molecules below are stereoisomers, constitutional isomers, or identical.
The following racemic mixture of enantiomeric carboxylic acids was synthesized in the laboratory. Propose two methods for the separation of these enantiomers.
Specify whether the following pairs of structures depict constitutional isomers, stereoisomers, conformers, or different compounds.
Classify the relationship between the pairs of structures given below as the same compound, constitutional isomers, cis-trans isomers, or different compounds.
Determine the relationship between the pairs of structures given below as the same compound, constitutional isomers, cis-trans isomers, or different compounds.