Thiol Reactions Practice Problems
The reaction shown below is an example of thiol synthesis.
The reaction consists of thiourea reacting with an alkyl chloride, followed by hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis. What is the reaction's mechanism?
The foul smell excreted by skunks is due to a number of thiols. Show how you would synthesize the following thiol using vinylcyclohexane?
When hunting dogs stand nose-to-nose with a skunk while barking furiously, they are often not aware of the skunk spray directed toward them. One method to reduce the amount of the odor is to use a bath that contains some mild dish detergents, dilute hydrogen peroxide, and sodium bicarbonate to wash the dog. If skunk oil contains two thiol derivatives shown below, explain how using this mixture can help to remove the skunk spray.