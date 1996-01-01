Alcohol Nomenclature Practice Problems
Evaluate whether the base LiCN (pKa of H—CN = 9.22) can favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group (pKa of R—OH = 16.0).
Can the hydroxyl group of propan-2-ol be favorably deprotonated by the base potassium ethanolate?
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Explain your choice.
1-butanol and 2-chloro-1-butanol
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Explain your choice.
2-propanol and 2-propanethiol
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Give an explanation for your choice.
2-fluoropropanol or 3-fluoropropanol
Determine which alcohol in the given pair is more acidic. Give an explanation for your choice.
2-bromoethanol or 2-chloroethanol
Write IUPAC (systematic) names for the following alcohols:
Include stereochemistry if applicable.
Draw chemical structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:
a. (S)-4-chloropent-4-en-2-ol
b. cis-cyclobutan-1,2-diol
For each pair of compounds, determine which of the two compounds has a higher water solubility. Give a brief explanation for your choice.
(i) pentan-1-ol or cyclopentanol
(ii) hexan-1-ol or phenol
(iii) 3-ethylpentan-3-ol or heptan-2-ol
(iv) pentan-2-ol or cyclopentane-1,3-diol
(v)