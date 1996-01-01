Alcohol Nomenclature Practice Problems

For each pair of compounds, determine which of the two compounds has a higher water solubility. Give a brief explanation for your choice.

(i) pentan-1-ol or cyclopentanol

(ii) hexan-1-ol or phenol

(iii) 3-ethylpentan-3-ol or heptan-2-ol

(iv) pentan-2-ol or cyclopentane-1,3-diol

