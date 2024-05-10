27. Transition Metals
Negishi Coupling Reaction Practice Problems
5 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the organozinc halide and organohalide used to make the compound below. The bond formed between the two components is indicated by the arrow. Consider the two possible combinations.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the organozinc halide and organohalide used to make the compound below. The bond formed between the two components is indicated by the arrow. Consider the two possible combinations.