21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Malonic Ester Synthesis Practice Problems
7 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Butalbital is a sedative that reduces anxiety while also causing sleepiness and relaxation. Provide the synthetic pathway for the production of Butalbital using diethyl malonate and urea as starting materials.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the malonic ester synthesis can not be used to produce the following carboxylic acid.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide suitable reactions to produce the following compounds using malonic ester synthesis.