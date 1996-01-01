NMR Practice Practice Problems
Draw the 1H NMR spectrum of the following molecule making sure to show the integration of each peak, without thinking about the relative placement of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns. Label each signal according to the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it belongs.
For the following compound, draw an estimated 1H NMR spectrum, and show the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each signal. Mark the signals according to the sets of equivalent hydrogens.
For the given compound, draw an estimated 1H NMR spectrum, and show the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each signal. Mark the signals according to the sets of equivalent hydrogens.
Match the peaks in the 1H NMR spectrum of the given molecule with their corresponding hydrogens.
Produce a table of chemical shifts, integrations, and multiplicities of each 1H NMR peak expected from the labeled protons of the following compound.
From the given 1H NMR spectra of the reactant and the product below. Draw a plausible mechanism for the reaction.
From the given 1H NMR spectra below, draw the structure of the reactants and the product.
1H NMR is frequently used to confirm that a reaction has proceeded as anticipated by comparing the spectrum of the product with what is anticipated. Draw the spectrum you would expect to see for the resulting product using the following 1H NMR spectrum of the reactant.
What is the structure of the compound that has the following 1H NMR spectrum data and molecular formula of C5H11Cl?
1 H quintet at 3.38 ppm, 1 H octet at 1.91 ppm, 3 H doublet at 1.55 ppm, 6 H doublet at 0.88 ppm
Describe the expected 1H NMR spectrum and indicate the relative position of the signals for the given compound.
Describe the expected 1H NMR spectrum and indicate the relative position of the signals for the given compound.
Describe the expected 1H NMR spectrum and indicate the relative position of the signals for the given compound.
Determine the structure of the compound with the molecular formula C14H22O2, which produces the following spectrum. (Note: The integral ratios are given across the spectrum from left to right.)
A 1H NMR spectrum containing two singlets with integral ratios of 2:9.
Differentiate two isomers (a primary alcohol and an ether) with the molecular formula C3H8O using 1H NMR.
What are the chemically nonequivalent proton ratios in the compound if the integration curve steps from left to right across the spectrum are 61, 122, 61, and 366 mm? Which of the following compounds would exhibit this sequence of integrals in a 1H NMR spectrum?
i. ii.
iii. iv.
Which of the three isomers with the molecular formula C6H11Cl has the following 1H NMR spectrum?
Which of the three isomers with the molecular formula C5H8Cl2 has the following 1H NMR spectrum?
Which of the three isomers with the molecular formula C5H10Cl2 has the following 1H NMR spectrum?
The 1H NMR spectrum of the compound created by the reaction of an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion is shown here. What are the structures of the alkyl halide and alkoxide ion?
Which of the three isomers with the molecular formula C6H12O has the following 1H NMR spectrum?
What is the structure of the compound with a molecular formula of C4H8O2 that has the following 1H NMR and IR spectra?
What is the structure of the compound with a molecular formula of C 4H8O2 that has the following 1H NMR and IR spectra?
Assign the protons responsible for each of the signals in the 1H NMR spectrum for 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanol.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum for an anhydrous sample of 3-chloro-3-methylbutan-1-ol.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum for a sample of 3-chloro-3-methylbutan-1-ol with a trace amount of acid.
The 1H NMR spectrum below is produced by a compound with the molecular formula C5H10O2. What is its structure?
What is the structure of the compound with a molecular formula of C 9H18O that has the following 1H NMR and IR spectra?
The IR spectrum of compound A with the molecular formula C 3H6O is shown below.
It undergoes reduction to produce compound B whose 1H NMR spectrum is displayed below.
Determine the structure of the compounds.
Using the proton NMR spectra specify the characteristic difference in peaks between the pair of compounds in each of the following.
Below are characteristic proton NMR signals for each of the four structures. Each has the molecular formula C6H12O2. Match the correct proton NMR signals with their corresponding structure.
(I) 3H triplet at 1.1 ppm and 2H quartet at 2.3 ppm
(II) 6H doublet at 0.9 ppm and 3H singlet at 3.7 ppm
(III) 6H doublet at 0.9 ppm and 1H broad singlet at 11.0 ppm
(IV) 3H singlet at 2.3 ppm and 1H broad singlet at 3.6 ppm
Propose a structure of the compound with molecular formula C5H12O that gives the following NMR spectrum. Assign the molecule's protons, giving rise to labeled peaks in the spectrum.
One Strong and another medium IR absorption at 1650 cm−1 and 1700 cm−1 were observed for an unknown compound with molecular formula C3H3BrO. The proton NMR spectrum of the compound shows two doublets at 6.7 ppm and 7.3 ppm, respectively, with J = 14 Hz and one singlet at 9.7 ppm. Predict the structure consistent with the above information.
Determine the structure for the following NMR spectrum and molecular formula. Also, state the type of protons that give the peaks at 2.5 ppm and 2.7 ppm.
Molecular Formula: C6H10O3
Predict the spectral assignments for the protons in 3-methylbutan-2-ol along with the multiplicity and integration. Note: Integration refers to area or number of protons corresponding to a particular peak.
A proton NMR spectrum along with the molecular formula is given below. Identify the structure that is consistent with the given NMR spectrum and molecular formula.
Proton NMR spectrum of an unknown compound with molecular formula C13H13BrO6 has three singlets:
At 3.9 ppm for 9H
At 4.6 ppm for 2H
At 8.1 ppm for 2H
Identify the most probable structure for this compound.
Using the proton NMR spectra specify the characteristic difference in peaks between the pair of compounds in each of the following.
Identify the NMR spectrum for ethyl isobutyrate from the options below and identify the two main peaks that make it different from the spectrum of isopropyl propionate.
An unknown compound with a molecular formula C8H8O2 shows the following NMR spectra. Propose a structure consistent with the observed absorptions.