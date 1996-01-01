26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
L and D Amino Acids Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the structure of the tetrapeptide Ser-Cys-Met-Asp and highlight the peptide bonds in red to indicate them.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lysine Ketoglutarate Reductase(LRK)/ Saccharopine Dehydrogenase (SDH) acts as a catalyst in the metabolism of lysine. It catalyzes the condensation of lysine with a-ketoglutarate to produce saccharopine. and degradation of saccharopine into glutamate. Propose a structure for saccharopine.