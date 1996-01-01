8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
8. Elimination Reactions SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Draw the major products of the following reaction.
- cis-1-bromo-2-methylcyclopentane + CH3O−
b. Are these products all optically active?
a. Draw the major products of the following reaction.
- cis-1-bromo-2-methylcyclopentane + CH3O−
b. Are these products all optically active?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) The major products of the reaction are shown in the image.
(b) The major products are optically active.
(b) The major products are optically active.
B
(a) The major products of the reaction are shown in the image.
(b) The major products are optically active.
(b) The major products are optically active.
C
(a) The major products of the reaction are shown in the image.
(b) The major products are optically inactive.
(b) The major products are optically inactive.
D
(a) The major products of the reaction are shown in the image.
(b) The major products are optically inactive.
(b) The major products are optically inactive.