19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
DIBAL
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Predict the main product obtained when the molecule below reacts with DIBAl-H.
(ii) Based on your answer, is there a need to convert the ester to another ester to accomplish what DIBAl-H is intended to do?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, converting the ester to another ester is needed in this instance.
B
No, converting the ester to another ester is not needed in this instance.
C
Yes, converting the ester to another ester is needed in this instance.
D
No, converting the ester to another ester is not needed in this instance.