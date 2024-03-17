5. Chirality
Optical Activity
5. Chirality Optical Activity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of (–)-1-fluoro-2-methylbutane was analyzed in a polarimeter. The sample was prepared by dissolving 7.5 g of the compound to form a 50.0 mL solution and placing it in a 20 cm polarimeter tube. The observed rotation at 20°C is 0.173°. Calculate the specific rotation of (–)-1-fluoro-2-methylbutane.
A sample of (–)-1-fluoro-2-methylbutane was analyzed in a polarimeter. The sample was prepared by dissolving 7.5 g of the compound to form a 50.0 mL solution and placing it in a 20 cm polarimeter tube. The observed rotation at 20°C is 0.173°. Calculate the specific rotation of (–)-1-fluoro-2-methylbutane.