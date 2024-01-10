5. Chirality
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False: When drawing organic molecules using line-angle formulas, it is always required to show hydrogens bonded to an asymmetric carbon center. Explain your answer.
A
True. It is necessary to always show hydrogen in an asymmetric carbon center for convenience.
B
True. It is necessary always to show hydrogen in asymmetric carbon centers to determine whether it is chiral or achiral carbon.
C
False. It is assumed that carbon is tetravalent, and it is sometimes necessary to show hydrogen when a specific configuration of the molecule is required.
D
False. It is assumed that carbon is tetravalent and that an asymmetric carbon center will have the same configuration within a molecule.