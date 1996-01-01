10. Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the given organic compounds would give a positive permanganate test in a cold solution. (Recall that a positive permanganate test turns the KMnO4 solution from purple to brown.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A and B
B
A, C, and D
C
A and C
D
A, C, D, and E