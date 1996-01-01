6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Hammond Postulate
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the transition state structures for the given coordinate diagrams are greater in similarity to the reactant's structure or the product's structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. reactant
b. reactant
c. product
d. product
B
a. product
b. reactant
c. reactant
d. product
C
a. reactant
b. reactant
c. product
d. reactant
D
a. product
b. product
c. reactant
d. product
