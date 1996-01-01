Based on the knowledge you have about the energetics of different conformations of substituted cyclohexanes, determine which of these two isomers of decalin derivative has the lower energy or more stable. Explain.

A. The trans isomer has the lower energy because the anti relationship between the two H atoms of the ring junction in decalin causes extra stability.

B. The trans isomer has the lower energy because all substituents occupy the equatorial position.

C. The cis isomer has the lower energy because the syn relationship between the two H atoms of the ring junction in decalin causes extra stability.

D. The cis isomer has the lower energy because all substituents occupy the axial position.