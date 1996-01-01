13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Reducing Agent
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Devise an approach for the synthesis of cis-1,2-cyclohexandiol. You can start with cyclohexanone, any reagent that contains four carbon atoms or less, and any required reagent or solvent.
