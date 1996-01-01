15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the NMR spectrum for ethyl isobutyrate from the options below and identify the two main peaks that make it different from the spectrum of isopropyl propionate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Spectrum a), Two peaks that makes it different from the spectrum of isopropyl propionate are at 1.8 and 3.7 ppm.
B
Spectrum b), Two peaks that makes it different from the spectrum of isopropyl propionate are at 1.3 and 1.7 ppm.
C
Spectrum c), Two peaks that makes it different from the spectrum of isopropyl propionate are at 2.7 and 4.1 ppm.
D
Spectrum d), Two peaks that makes it different from the spectrum of isopropyl propionate are at 1.1 and 1.3 ppm.