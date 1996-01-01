5. Chirality
Fischer Projection
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An error was made when attempting to view the line-angle structure of L-Threose from a specified direction in order to convert it to the Fischer projection. What was the error?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The error was in not performing a 180° bond rotation to remove the zigzag conformation.
B
The error was in the specified direction of viewing the line-angle drawing. It should be viewed at the top left of the C3-C4 bond.
C
The error was in the given line angle drawing of L-Threose. One hydroxyl group should be on a wedge, while the other should be on a dash.
D
The error was in the given line-angle drawing of L-Threose. Both hydroxyl groups should be on a dash.