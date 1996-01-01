16. Conjugated Systems
Stability of Conjugated Intermediates
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the reactions is anticipated to occur more quickly? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction 2 would occur faster because its product is resonance-stabilized.
B
Reaction 1 would occur faster because its product is resonance-stabilized.
C
Reaction 1 would occur faster because its product is larger.
D
Reaction 2 would occur faster because its product is smaller.