4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes IUPAC Naming
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without looking at the structures, use the names of the groups to find the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n+2) rule to determine the molecular formula for each of the following compounds. 3-(1,1-dimethylethyl)hexane and 4-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane.
Without looking at the structures, use the names of the groups to find the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n+2) rule to determine the molecular formula for each of the following compounds. 3-(1,1-dimethylethyl)hexane and 4-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): C10H20
(ii): C15H32
(ii): C15H32
B
(i): C10H20
(ii): C15H30
(ii): C15H30
C
(i): C10H22
(ii): C15H30
(ii): C15H30
D
(i): C10H22
(ii): C15H32
(ii): C15H32